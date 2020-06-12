Man beats up aunt’s dog to death in Little Havana, police say

MIAMI – Elvis Vallemorales was angry and drunk. His aunt told Miami police officers she and her boyfriend were afraid when he started to ransack their Little Havana home, so they decided to run out. When they returned, one of their two dogs was dead.

A neighbor told police officers she heard the dogs barking and crying as if someone was beating them up at their home. Officers arrested Vallemorales, 36, on Friday morning at the home along Northwest 26th Avenue near Northwest Seventh Street.

According to the arrest form, officers found a frying pan on top of the dead dog. The other dog survived but suffered head lacerations. Vallemorales is at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold. He is facing a charge of animal cruelty.