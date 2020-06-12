WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis makes announcement at University of Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis is speaking at the University of Miami’s indoor practice facility on Friday. He is expected to sign a bill that would allow Florida’s college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness, according to the Associated Press.

College athletes wouldn’t be paid for playing but could earn money when their name and likeness are used. The bill, passed by Florida legislators earlier this year, goes into effect in July 2021.

State Reps. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, and Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, were among those who pushed for the bill.

Miami Hurricanes great Jonathan Vilma accompanied DeSantis for the announcement. The governor was introduced by Miami’s athletics director Blake James.

Corey Simon, a South Florida native who played at Florida State, also spoke.

California has passed a similar bill, but Florida’s will go into effect before theirs.

Watch above for live coverage of the announcement and check back for more details.