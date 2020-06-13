Fort Lauderdale home goes up in flames, displacing 4 roommates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Four people have been displaced following a fire inside the Fort Lauderdale home they shared.

One woman injured her wrist while trying to escape the flames, but fortunately everyone inside the home made it out safely.

The home is on the corner of NW 24th Ave. and 9th St.

One of the residents, Elaine Stewart, told Local 10 News' Sanela Sabovic that she was startled by a loud noise around 5:45 a.m. When she opened her door, she saw heavy smoke and tried to escape out of a window.

When it wouldn't open, she tried breaking the glass and injured her wrist, which was being treated on the scene by first responders later Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.