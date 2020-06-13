Kids thought to be in Broward found OK in Pennsylvania

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two girls from Pittsburgh who recently vanished from Pennsylvania and were thought to be in Broward County on Friday have been located.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department was assisting the Pittsburgh Police Department and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office in the disappearance of two-year-old Moor Bey and 11-year-old Khier Livsey.

They were believed to have been with Sheik William Salaam Hall El, 47, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The Pittsburgh Police reported that both children were located in Pennsylvania.

There was no reason given as to why police may have suspected that the children were in the Fort Lauderdale area.