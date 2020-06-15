1 person dead in Dania Beach apartment fire

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – One person is dead after a late afternoon fire inside a Dania Beach apartment complex.

Chief Michael Kane of Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire and Rescue said that just before 4 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a fire at a triplex at 413 Phippen Waiters Road.

When firefighters arrived at the single-story apartment complex, heavy smoke was pouring out of the front and the rear of the building, according to Kane.

"The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes," Kane said.

Kane said one person was found in the back of the apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gender or identity of the victim has not yet been released. Investigators do believe that the person who was found dead resided in the apartment.

Kane said no one else was injured.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.