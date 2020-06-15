Jackson Memorial nurse’s family wants justice

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Nurse Stephanie Ray Clemons, a Jackson Memorial Medical Center phlebotomy technician, vanished from Broward County more than two years ago.

During the investigation into her disappearance, Miramar detectives wanted to know more about the threatening text messages Jack Freeman Jr. sent her on May 16, 2018.

“Don’t [expletive] play with me.”

“Be real careful about what you say out your mouth.”

Freeman, a local mechanic, told detectives he had nothing to do with her disappearance. Detectives were also suspicious of a text message Clemons, 55, sent Freeman, 57, on May 20, 2018.

“You hurt my mouth last night," Clemons wrote.

Clemons last spoke to her sister Sylvia Ray on May 20, 2018. She last showed up to work on May 21, 2018. She wasn’t at her apartment in Miramar.

“This is our mom,” said Felicia Ray, one of Clemons’ four adult children. “It has been two years. This isn’t right.”

Clemons had four grandchildren when she vanished. Investigators later traced her mobile phone and Freeman’s mobile phone to the same places on May 22, 2018 and on May 24, 2018.

“She supposedly went missing on the 20th but the pings are from the 22nd to the 24th and they are moving so they go from her apartment to his girlfriend’s apartment so something happened,” Felicia Ray said.

Ray is asking anyone with information about her mother’s disappearance to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.