Juvenile in custody after stolen car rolls over in Hallandale Beach, police say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – One person was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after the stolen car they were driving crashed into a gas station and rolled over in Hallandale Beach, authorities said.

According to Hallandale Beach police Sgt. Aaron Smith, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver fled.

Smith said the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but noticed a short time later that it had flipped over in the 800 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The driver and passenger got out of the car and ran off, but both were detained, Smith said.

The sergeant said authorities later discovered that the car had been reported stolen in the city of Miami.

Both people inside the vehicle are juveniles, Smith said.

He said the driver was arrested and the passenger was released at the scene to his mother.

No injuries were reported.

The ages of the juveniles involved in the accident have not been released.