Posnack JCC in Davie shuts down preschool camp after second staff member tests positive for COVID-19

DAVIE, Fla. – The David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie has shut down its preschool camp following a second staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday we learned of an assistant teacher testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Wednesday afternoon Local 10 News confirmed with officials that a second teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents whose children attend daycare at the JCC received the concerning news Tuesday, after learning an assistant teacher tested positive for Monday.

Local 10 News learned Tuesday the staff member was in contact with eight children and was last exposed to the kids on June 9.

CEO Scott Ehrich told Local 10 News that because those children were confined to a classroom with an isolated air conditioning system, only those eight children, maintenance workers and two teachers would be tested and quarantined.

Now a day later Local 10 has learned that a second teacher, who briefly walked into that classroom, has tested positive for COVID-19.

That staff member also has a child who contracted the virus, Local 10 has learned.

As a result, the JCC has notified all parents and suspended their preschool camp, which has 80 children, indefinitely.

The school said there will be a thorough cleaning of the property and testing of all students and staff.

While the preschool daycare has been suspended, Local 10 has been told that 250 kids, from kindergarten to eighth grade, will continue attending their summer camp program in a building separate from the daycare center.