Charges dropped against man in rough arrest that resulted in firing of 2 Miami Gardens officers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Two men were fired from the Miami Gardens Police Department after several videos captured them arresting and beating a man earlier this year.

The former officers were officially let go on Wednesday.

Thursday, the victim seen in the videos officially had the charges against him dropped.

That man, Miguel McKay, said losing their jobs isn’t enough.

“You committed a crime. It’s just like if I commit a crime, you want to make me spend my time. If you commit a crime, you should get charged just like everybody else,” he said.

Officers Javier Castano and Jordy Yanes Martel were terminated for the March 21 encounter.

McKay was charged with resisting arrest, but a judge on Thursday informed him that the state was dropping the charge.

“I don’t have to worry about that anymore because I wasn’t supposed to get arrested in the first place,” McKay said.

The incident happened at a Racetrac gas station on Northwest 191st Street and 2nd Avenue.

Multiple videos show what appears to be an aggressive approach by officers.

Police showed up that night after a complaint that someone was performing donuts in the parking lot.

Miguel’s friend was the man initially taken into custody, and video’s captured Miguel on the ground with Officers Martel and Castano above.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel Pratt saying the officers’ actions were egregious, and that the matter is currently still an open active criminal investigation with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).