Miramar Police Department investigating offensive social media posts made by sergeant

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A sergeant in the Miramar Police Department is under investigation for making several disturbing posts on social media.

Some of them were posted as recently as Wednesday evening.

The posts railed against the media and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In another post, referring to the shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, the officer said if someone takes his taser, he would “blow your effing brains out, I will not apologize, eff you and your family.”

There are several other posts that many would find offensive, and they were published on the public Facebook page of Sergeant Lonnie Scott Nix.

The Miramar Police Department’s own social media policy says it “supports the first amendment” but goes on to say personal attacks of any kind, or offensive comments that target or disparage certian groups are prohibited.

Miramar police confirmed they are aware of the posts and have launched an investigation, saying in a statement:

“Our department does not condone behavior that is inconsistent, incompatible, or in conflict with the values established by this agency. We expect all of our employees to operate with the highest level of ethics and integrity.”