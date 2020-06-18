Pedestrian fatally struck by 2 vehicles on I-95 in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A pedestrian has died after being struck by two vehicles on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes just south of State Road 807.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said it’s unclear how the pedestrian entered the travel lanes of I-95.

Three right lanes on I-95 south of Congress Avenue were shut down after the incident.

No other details were immediately released.