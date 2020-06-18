Police in Miami-Dade track down armed robbery suspect thanks to stolen cell phone

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives tracked a robbery suspect into a desolate area off Okeechobee Road Wednesday afternoon after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint.

Police said they were called to the Chase Bank at 16207 SW 88th St. after reports of an armed robbery.

The victim, who only identified herself to Local 10 News as Adriana, said she was walking back to her car when a man in another car blocked her in.

“I put the car on, and when I was trying to close the door, somebody pulled the door from the outside,” she said.

Witnesses at a nearby karate studio said they could hear the commotion.

“I heard some screams. A lady was coming out of her car, screaming for help,” said Juan Arzani of Black Belt for Life.

“He drove right in front of me. He got on top of me and he put a gun on my neck,” Adriana said.

Adriana said her purse and phone were stolen, but her daughter was able to track the stolen phone and was able to provide the location to officers. An air unit located the vehicle along Krome Avenue and followed the vehicle northbound.

The subject bailed out of the vehicle somewhere near Krome Avenue and Okeechobee Road, and was apprehended by units in a wooded area.

Miami-Dade police said the investigation continues.