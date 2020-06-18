University of Miami launches program designed to combat summer learning loss

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami is making a big push to help children learn how to read.

Hurricanes basketball star Bri Jackson is among the UM athletes, coaches, dancers and, yes, even Sebastian the Ibis, promoting the battle of the books.

The goal is to fight summer learning loss for kids by encouraging a reading competition.

And while you may not beat Sebastian in a dance off, you can definitely win big at the battle of the books.

For more information on the program, you can check it out at https://www.stayhome.miami/battle.