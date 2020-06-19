Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold coronavirus news conference at FIU

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is in South Florida Friday, where he will hold a COVID-19 news conference.

The news conference will be held at Florida International University’s main campus and is scheduled to begin at noon.

It comes a day after Florida’s confirmed coronavirus cases set another one-day record. More than 3,200 new infections were reported Thursday, the fifth time in eight days a new mark has been set.

The increases have come as the state’s economy reopens from a partial shutdown that began in March when the pandemic spread across the nation.

Reasons for the increase hypothesized by elected leaders include more people interacting amid the partial re-opening of the economy, hot spots emerging from the state’s agricultural communities, gatherings in the form of marches for racial equity and increased testing capacity.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez expressed concern over the uptick in hospitalizations but resolve to keep the economy in its current phase of re-opening, reiterating the need to comply by the new normal rules.

“That’s what is concerning,” Gimenez said of the hospital numbers. “But we are not going back at this point. We need to enforce the rules that we have because we think the rules we have will work, and we need to give that a chance.”

More than 3,200 people have died statewide since March 1.

Meanwhile, 86,000 Floridians applied for new jobless benefits last week, the lowest number since the shutdown began. It’s a drop of almost 30% from the previous week and 80% since 500,000 claims were filed in mid-April.