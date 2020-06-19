Miami-Dade school board votes to boost anti-racism teaching

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County school board has voted to find ways to enhance the teaching of anti-racism as part of the curriculum in one of the nation’s largest school districts.

The proposal passed late Wednesday by 8-1 vote in one of the nation’s largest school districts.

Most board members said Miami-Dade schools need to firmly combat racism amid weeks of protests nationwide over the policing of black people.

Board members also said they fielded hundreds of calls and emails as part of what appeared to have been a misinformation campaign accusing them of trying to indoctrinate children with communist ideas.