Publix recalls ready-made salad kit because of mislabeling

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Publix stores are recalling some salads sold in all of its stores across Florida.

The south’s largest grocery store chain announced that Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of the Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit.

According to Publix, the kit does not list all ingredients on its label, such as wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut, which might be in some of the salad kits. That could cause allergic reactions that could be life-threatening for some people.

The recalled product was distributed between June 12 and June 18, according to Fresh Express. Look for the production codes G163B10A and G163B10B, UPC code 071279306025 and a use-by date of June 29 on the Southwest Chopped Kit by Fresh Express.

If you have the kit with the production code, UPC and use-by-date, you can return it to Publix for a refund.

The salads were also sold in its stores in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

For information, contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center can be reached at (800) 242-5472 Monday through Friday during the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.