Broward firefighter missing; was seen ‘disoriented’ in Palm Beach County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County firefighter is missing and his colleagues are seeking the public’s help to find him.

Jim Vonminden has been an employee with the Broward Sheriff’s Office since 1990. A Broward county professional firefighter’s and paramedics association has asked for the public to “help us find our brother.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Twitter that Vonminden went missing after being seen “disoriented” Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Jupiter Farms area near Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run.

He is 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, according to the firefighters union, and was wearing a black t-shirt, dark shorts and sandals when he was last seen Friday.

If you have information, you’re urged to call the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000 and the local union’s contact Brendan Quilter at 754-264-2307.

Help us find our missing Brother, Firefighter Jim Vonminden. Please share and distribute this information on your social media. pic.twitter.com/Di5B0uPk9x — Broward, IAFF L4321 (@iaff4321) June 22, 2020