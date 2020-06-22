Broward firefighter missing; was seen ‘disoriented’ in Palm Beach County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County firefighter is missing and his colleagues are seeking the public’s help to find him.
Jim Vonminden has been an employee with the Broward Sheriff’s Office since 1990. A Broward county professional firefighter’s and paramedics association has asked for the public to “help us find our brother.”
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Twitter that Vonminden went missing after being seen “disoriented” Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Jupiter Farms area near Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run.
He is 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, according to the firefighters union, and was wearing a black t-shirt, dark shorts and sandals when he was last seen Friday.
If you have information, you’re urged to call the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000 and the local union’s contact Brendan Quilter at 754-264-2307.
Help us find our missing Brother, Firefighter Jim Vonminden. Please share and distribute this information on your social media. pic.twitter.com/Di5B0uPk9x— Broward, IAFF L4321 (@iaff4321) June 22, 2020
Have you seen James Vanminden? He is #missing and could be in trouble. He was last seen at 5:30 pm on Friday, June 19, disoriented, in the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run, #Jupiter Farms and has not been seen or heard from since. RT to help find him. pic.twitter.com/0gJtVtuy1H— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 20, 2020