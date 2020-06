HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery on Monday afternoon at an Auto Zone Auto Parts.

Witnesses said a shopper was angry when Apple Pay didn’t work, so he brandished a gun to take two car covers from the store at 3850 W 12th Ave.

When the store employees followed him, witnesses said the man fired two shots and got into the car of an Uber driver.