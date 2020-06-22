Popular Hollywood resort becomes crime scene following pair of fatal shootings

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Two men were shot to death in separate incidents at a Hollywood resort, and whoever pulled the trigger is still on the loose.

Hollywood police detectives are investigating the two unrelated homicides that took place in the last two weeks at the Hyde Resort at 4111 S. Ocean Drive.

The latest incident happened Monday, around 12:30 a.m. Officer Christian Lata told Local 10 there was some sort of altercation that led to gunfire. A man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tourists on the beach who did not want to be identified told Local 10 they heard what sounded like fireworks just after midnight. Another woman who works nearby said she saw multiple police cars and paramedics on scene.

An assistant manager told Local 10 off camera that they were cooperating with police but could not provide more details.

Detectives are also investigating a homicide which occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, June 8th. A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting but died after surgery, police said.

A police news release to the media read: “Our investigation revealed several people were at the location attending a party prior to the shooting. Detectives are actively attempting to identify additional individuals who may have been at the location prior to or during the shooting.”

No information is being released about where on the property the incidents took place.

Police believe the shootings are unrelated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.