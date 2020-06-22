Several Miami-Dade city mayors urge public to follow heath guidelines as COVID-19 numbers spike in Florida

MIAMI – As COVID-19 cases keep rising across the state, South Florida continues to reopen.

But now, there's a new mandate in place in some Miami-Dade County cities.

Socializing irresponsibly is leading to crackdowns on many area businesses. In Miami, three restaurants were targeted over the weekend, including one Miami Mayor Francis Suarez had just visited the day before it was shut down.

Enforcement will be stepped up in the popular entertainment districts around South Florida to enforce social distancing guidelines. This as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida.

Area mayors came together Monday to make an urgent plea to restaurant patrons, urging them to follow the rules, and for businesses to enforce them.

"They have to try very hard to comply, and our code officers will be making sure that they do," said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Mayor Suarez was photographed without a mask at the popular Swan restaurant last weekend.

Suarez recently recovered from COVID-19 himself and said it’s a moment he regrets.

“It’s unfortunate, we take a lot of pictures and it’s incumbent on me as a public official to make sure every picture I take is responsible, and that one wasn’t,” Suarez said.