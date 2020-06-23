92ºF

Local News

Broward County mayor considers enforcing face mask use during pandemic

Andrew Perez, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Health
People walking in Fort Lauderdale, some wearing face masks. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said he was surprised to learn on Tuesday that many mayors want to get tougher on businesses that are not complying with preventive measures.

Holness and the mayors also discussed mandating face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

There is an inter-local agreement that gives cities funding for enforcement. Several cities have already signed on with a dozen more expected to join.

Kimberly Maroe, a spokeswoman for Broward County, said Holness will be hosting a news conference on the subject on Wednesday.

