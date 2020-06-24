Man arrested after threat to shoot Florida Keys deputies

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who emailed Monroe County’s sheriff threatening to “shoot first ask questions later” now finds himself behind bars, the sheriff’s office says.

Lowell Wayne Davis III, 29, used to live in Key West. He was arrested Tuesday in New Smyrna Beach, deputies say, after Sheriff Rick Ramsay received an email that read:

“Hey sherriff.. you and your gang of [expletive] need to learn how to run a county. Most importantly learn how to run that little cupcake camp you guys like to call county jail. Yeah fix that dump of a place.. and learn how to treat inmates. Before we start taxing yall piece of [expletive] cops to even move around our city. The conchs will rise up and start [expletive] yall up. We all have weapons. And I’m puttin the word out. Shoot first ask questions later.”

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Davis had seven baggies of heroin, several hypodermic needles and two Suboxone strips in his possession when he was arrested.

Investigators say Davis will face drug-related charges in Volusia County and charges of making written threats to do bodily injury in Monroe County.

He was booked into Volusia County jail on $50,000 bail.

Davis has an arrest history in Monroe County dating to 2015, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I am thankful this case was resolved quickly and this suspect is currently where he belongs — behind bars,” Ramsay said in a news release. “I will never tolerate violent threats made against my staff or members of this community. I don’t care if the threats are made verbally or if they come in the form of an email, a text, or are made on social media. If you threaten anyone in this community, the Sheriff’s Office will find you and we will arrest you. Period.”