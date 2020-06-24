87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Woman shoots husband during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade, police say

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, Miami-Dade County
Police at scene of domestic-related shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.
Police at scene of domestic-related shooting in southwest Miami-Dade. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after he was shot by his wife in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez, the shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. at a home in the area of Southwest 235th Street and 114th Place.

Rodriguez said the couple had gotten into a dispute before the wife shot her husband.

The man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: