Hialeah police search for man caught on camera vandalizing gas station pump

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video pulling on and breaking two gas pump hoses at an Exxon.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. June 15 at the Exxon at 50 SE Eighth Ave.

According to Hialeah police, the man grabbed one of the hoses and tried to break the glass window where the cashier was located, but he was unsuccessful.

Authorities said he caused about $1,500 in damage.

The culprit was identified by police only as a white man with blonde hair and a slim build, who is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25.

A motive for the incident is unclear.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.