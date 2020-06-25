Miami police officers, firefighters rescue person trapped inside triplex house during fire

MIAMI – Miami police officers and firefighters worked together Thursday morning to rescue a person who was trapped inside a triplex during a fire due to security bars that had been installed at the home, authorities confirmed.

The fire was reported in the area of Northwest 75th Street and Second Avenue in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer spoke to a man at the scene who identified himself as the son of the homeowner. He said the woman who was rescued was renting one of the units.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke and flames unfolding throughout the home as they conducted a dual-side approach to rescue the victim. Some first responders went into the home as other firefighters and officers worked to break through the security bars.

The victim was eventually rescued by being pulled out of a window. She and a police officer were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities said the fire occurred in the main apartment but extended to a secondary apartment, where it was brought under control within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.