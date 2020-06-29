1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Florida Amazon facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities in Florida say a targeted shooting outside an Amazon facility killed one person and left two others slightly wounded.

Jacksonville investigators say the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon was waiting in line outside the Amazon warehouse to apply for a job.

Officials say two men got out of a silver car, ran up to the victim and started firing handguns before driving away. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization.

Shooting leaves one dead and two wounded on the City’s Northside. Asst. Chief Brian Kee held a news conference today in reference to the shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Amazon facility in the 12900 block of Pecan Park Road. **A photo of the suspect vehicle is in the comments of this post. If you have information regarding this vehicle or its occupants, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.** Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 29, 2020

Authorities say the shooting on the city’s north side does not appear to have been a case of workplace violence.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

This is a photo of the suspect vehicle referenced by Assistant Chief Kee. If you have information regarding this vehicle or its occupants, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/vZJdlrorIr — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 29, 2020

For more coverage from affiliate WJXT News4Jax, click here.