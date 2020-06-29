Miami-Dade summer camp closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A summer camp that serves about 60 children in Miami-Dade County closed abruptly Monday after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Some parents said they didn’t know until they showed up to drop off their kids and saw a sign posted to the door of the Tamiami Park summer camp.

Camp managers say an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, and that once the department was notified, employees and summer camp participants were notified.

The camp has about 15-20 staff members and enforces facial coverings and social distancing, according to county officials. They also check temperatures on a daily basis before entering.

Following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the camp will be closed for at least 14 days. Deep cleaning and sanitizing crews now begin their work inside the facility to make sure the camp will be safe to return to.