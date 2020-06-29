Miami Seaquarium recloses amid spike in coronavirus cases

MIAMI – The Miami Seaquarium is temporarily re-closing beginning Monday due to the spike in local and statewide COVID-19 cases.

“The health and safety of our Guests, Team Members and the animals in our care is our top priority,” a statement from the Miami Seaquarium read. “While we have not had any known or suspected positive diagnoses at Miami Seaquarium, and remain very confident in the cleaning and sanitizing measures implemented to best ensure the health and safety of all, we believe using an abundance of caution and proactively closing is the best choice for our community at this time.”

The move comes as Florida reported 8,530 new cases on Sunday. Miami-Dade County broke a record with 2,152 new cases since Saturday morning. In just a day, Broward’s cases increased by 574 to 14,620.

The state also reported 29 new coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday across the state, including six in Miami-Dade County and 11 in Palm Beach County.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this closure may cause and remain committed to our mission of providing a clean, safe, educational and fun experience to our visitors,” the Seaquarium’s statement read. “Our animal care teams will continue their work while the Seaquarium is closed, including our rescue, rehabilitation and release efforts. We will continue to carefully monitor the current situation and release updates on a potential reopening as they become available.”

Four employees at Zoo Miami, meanwhile, have tested positive for the virus and are recovering away from the zoo.

Six other employees are quarantining because of possibly being in close contact with the sick workers.

Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill said the majority of the affected employees do not interact directly with visitors.