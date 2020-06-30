Man, 25, shot at apartment complex in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex.

According to Officer Natalie Buissereth, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight at 14695 NE 18th Ave.

Buissereth said a 25-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, she said.

A description of the shooter and a motive were not immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.