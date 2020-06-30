Man accused of shooting at girlfriend’s car after she confronted him about another woman

SUNRISE, Fla. – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he shot at his girlfriend’s car while they were visiting a friend in Sunrise, authorities confirmed Monday.

Sunrise police Officer Justin Yarborough said the suspect, Dequann Irvin, 25, turned himself in to authorities after an arrest warrant was obtained.

According to authorities, Irvin and his girlfriend were visiting their friend at an apartment in the 1600 block of Northwest 58th Terrace last Thursday when the couple began arguing outside the building over allegations regarding Irvin seeing another woman.

Police said the girlfriend saw that the other woman was calling Irvin’s cellphone as they were arguing so she got into her car and drove away, leaving her boyfriend behind.

The victim told detectives that she was heading south on Northwest 58th Terrace when she heard the rear windshield of her car burst.

Police said the victim was unsure about what caused the windshield to break so she drove back to the apartment, at which time she saw Irvin racking his gun on the side of the road.

According to authorities, the gun had malfunctioned during the shooting.

Police said the victim claimed that Irvin had pointed his gun at her before and that he is physically abusive toward her.

Authorities inspected the victim’s car, which had bullet holes in the rear windshield, two holes in the rear bumper, one hole above the driver’s side brake light and a dent/scratch on the driver’s side door.

According to police, evidence at the scene showed that Irvin had fired seven rounds at the victim, five of which struck her car.