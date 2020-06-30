Miami-Dade targeting impaired drivers this July 4 weekend

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police will be watching closely for impaired drivers during the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend.

The department says it will be doing enhanced enforcement with its special patrol bureau motorcycle unit on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

A DUI enforcement initiative will be set up from 6 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday on SW 88 Street between 117 Avenue and 157 Avenue.

Countywide enhanced enforcement will take place from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. both Friday and Saturday nights.