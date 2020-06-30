Officer faces charges for firing service weapon outside while drunk in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens Police Department officers recently responded to the home of a Miami-Dade County correctional officer after a gunshot detection system went off.

According to the arrest form, Donald White had red glossy eyes, he wasn’t able to stand on his own, he had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. It was at about 4 p.m.

“I was just [expletive] around. I shot a couple of times here in the bushes,” White said, according to the officer’s report, adding White was in possession of a Glock 19, his service weapon.

The Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department’s Internal Affairs Unit and the Miami Gardens Police Department are investigating White, according to Juan Diasgranados, a Miami-Dade County spokesman.

Records show officers arrested White on May 21 and prosecutors filed the case on June 8. White is facing one count of using a firearm while under the influence and one count of discharging a firearm while in public.