With just hours to spare, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extends moratorium on evictions and foreclosures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Floridians concerned about being kicked out of their homes this week can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Tuesday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the extension of the state's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.

The order was set to expire on Wednesday, July 1st, causing major concerns for families struggling to make ends meet through the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 6,093 new cases of COVID-19.

Florida set a new one-day high with 9,585 new cases reported Saturday and had followed that with 8,530 reported on Sunday.

There have been 152,434 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Florida since the start of the pandemic, and on Tuesday the state surpassed 3,500 deaths.

The moratorium on evictions and foreclosures has been extended through August 1st.