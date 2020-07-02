Police seek man who stabbed rider on county bus in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are searching for a man who they said stabbed another man on a Broward County bus.

Surveillance video of the May 17 incident was released on Thursday.

Police said the stabbing occurred around 4:30 p.m. that day while the bus was in the area of Federal Highway near Polk Street.

According to authorities, the victim was walking to an empty seat when he accidentally bumped into another man.

Police said the man eventually stood up and tried to strike the victim.

He then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim before getting off the bus and running away, authorities said.

The man who attacked the victim was described only as a black male between the ages of 25 and 35. Police said he has a thin build, long dreads and was wearing a security guard uniform.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.