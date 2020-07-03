Family wants justice for ‘unarmed black man likely killed’ during arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorney Robyn Blake said Thursday that South Florida has its own unresolved case of an unarmed black man who was likely killed at the hands of deputies.

Blake is representing the family of Kevon Todd, who Broward County authorities reported died on April 9 in Fort Lauderdale.

“It is a great injustice when today ― 84 days after the incident — BSO can only tell us that it’s still investigating the matter,” Blake said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had contact with Todd at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s Terminal 3. Blake said deputies “subdued him in a way that he ended up losing his life for it.”

Todd was 29. His relatives said he was sweet and funny. But without a proper diagnosis and effective treatment, his mental health issues tortured him.

Todd was still wearing a red hospital band when he showed up to the airport wanting to travel without money or luggage, Blake said.

Deputies accused Todd of attempting to breach a security checkpoint after shouting at JetBlue staff. The family doesn’t doubt the accusation. They just don’t think he should have died for it.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel reported Todd was unresponsive when they arrived to FLL’s Terminal 3. The deputies reported suffering minor injuries during their interaction with Todd.

According to BSO, Todd was pronounced dead at a Fort Lauderdale hospital. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy. Todd’s family has yet to see the report.

“We just want justice and we want answers,” Blake said, adding BSO needs to release the police report and the videos of the case.