Amazon hopes to build million-square-feet of warehouse space in Naranja

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis Moss is sponsoring an agreement to sell land to Amazon in order for the online giant to build a million-square-feet of warehouse space in Naranja near Homestead Air Reserve Base.

The issue will be taken up by the Board of County Commissioners at its Wednesday meeting.

Moss’ office said allowing Amazon to build in the south Miami-Dade area would provide 325 jobs to the area with salaries starting at $32,000.

The commissioner has been working with the county administration for years to create a logistics hub in the area, his office said in a news release.

If the deal goes through, Amazon would “join FedEx, the Steel Mill and other projects that are being considered,” the news release stated.

Moss is also working on other projects with the administration, including finalizing a deal with Miami Wilds to build a water park at Zoo Miami.

If Amazon gets to build its warehouse space in south Miami-Dade, it has agreed to pay the county $22 million, with 25 percent (about $5.5 million) going to the Miami-Dade County Affordable Housing Trust Fund. A total of 75 percent of the proceeds would go into the Homestead Air Reserve Base Trust Fund in order to further economic development in the area.