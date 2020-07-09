French bulldog found inside cardboard box in elementary school parking lot

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A French bulldog has died after it was found inside a cardboard box Wednesday night in the parking lot of Rolling Green Elementary School in Boynton Beach, authorities confirmed Thursday.

According to authorities, an officer responded to a call in the school parking lot in the 300 block of Northeast 26th Avenue and found the dog “foaming at the mouth, breathing rapidly and unable to walk.”

Police said the officer wrapped the dog in a blanket and took her to the Veterinary Emergency Group.

Veterinarians said the dog’s temperature was above 110 degrees and her heart rate was high.

The dog also had a large wound on her chest just above her left front leg, authorities said.

Police said the dog showed signs of severe neglect and died after suffering seizures and brain swelling throughout the night.

Veterinarians believe she was about 2 years old.

The dog did not have a microchip or a collar, but had been spayed.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people who abandoned her.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Animal Cruelty Investigator Liz Roehrich at 561-742-6210. Tips can also be sent anonymously via the police department’s website, www.bbpd.org.