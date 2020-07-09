Vote-by-mail ballots on their way to registered voters in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The process to get vote-by-mail ballots out started Thursday morning in Broward County.
Carts packed with ballots made their way into semi-trucks and are now headed to residents.
Broward County Elections Supervisor Peter Antonacci said they sent out 242,000 vote-by-mail ballots.
Come Monday, 66,000 more will go out.
But requests are still coming in.
A group of high school students are processing about 1,000 daily.
Elections officials said there is an uptick of about 100,000 more vote-by-mail ballot requests than in previous elections, and the pandemic is the reason for the surge in interest.
“People are a little uncomfortable showing up in person for some place that could have crowds, so they’re availing themselves to the convenience of the kitchen table,” Antonacci said.
Miami-Dade County election officials, meanwhile, say they’ll start mailing out 356,000 vote-by-mail ballots on July 16.