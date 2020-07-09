94ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Vote-by-mail ballots on their way to registered voters in Broward County

Elections officials report uptick of about 100,000 more vote-by-mail ballot requests than in previous elections

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Vote 2020, Elections

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The process to get vote-by-mail ballots out started Thursday morning in Broward County. 

Carts packed with ballots made their way into semi-trucks and are now headed to residents. 

Broward County Elections Supervisor Peter Antonacci said they sent out 242,000 vote-by-mail ballots. 

Come Monday, 66,000 more will go out. 

But requests are still coming in. 

A group of high school students are processing about 1,000 daily. 

Elections officials said there is an uptick of about 100,000 more vote-by-mail ballot requests than in previous elections, and the pandemic is the reason for the surge in interest. 

“People are a little uncomfortable showing up in person for some place that could have crowds, so they’re availing themselves to the convenience of the kitchen table,” Antonacci said.

Miami-Dade County election officials, meanwhile, say they’ll start mailing out 356,000 vote-by-mail ballots on July 16. 

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: