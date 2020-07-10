Here is Trump’s Friday schedule in South Florida

DORAL, Fla. – President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at about 12:05 p.m. at Miami International Airport.

Trump’s first stop will be for a briefing on enhanced counternarcotics operations about 12:35 p.m. at the U.S. Southern Command in Miami-Dade County’s city of Doral. He is scheduled to make a public statement there about 1:40 p.m.

About 2:05 p.m., Trump will depart the U.S. Southern Command to visit the Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center nearby about at 2:10 p.m.

Trump is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with Venezuelan migrants and Venezuelan-American residents from 2:15 p.m. to about 3:15 p.m. at the church. Trump is set to depart to MIA at 3:35 p.m.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at MIA at 3:45 p.m. to depart to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where he is scheduled to arrive at about 4:15 p.m. He will depart FLL at about 4:25 p.m.

Trump is expected to spend the rest of the afternoon with supporters at a private residence in Hillsboro Beach. He will return to FLL at 6:35 p.m. and depart to Washington, D.C. about 7:15 p.m. to be back at the White House by 9:45 p.m.