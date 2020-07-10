88ºF

Here is Trump’s Friday schedule in South Florida

President Donald Trump listens as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
DORAL, Fla. – President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at about 12:05 p.m. at Miami International Airport.

Trump’s first stop will be for a briefing on enhanced counternarcotics operations about 12:35 p.m. at the U.S. Southern Command in Miami-Dade County’s city of Doral. He is scheduled to make a public statement there about 1:40 p.m.

About 2:05 p.m., Trump will depart the U.S. Southern Command to visit the Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center nearby about at 2:10 p.m.

Trump is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with Venezuelan migrants and Venezuelan-American residents from 2:15 p.m. to about 3:15 p.m. at the church. Trump is set to depart to MIA at 3:35 p.m.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at MIA at 3:45 p.m. to depart to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where he is scheduled to arrive at about 4:15 p.m. He will depart FLL at about 4:25 p.m.

Trump is expected to spend the rest of the afternoon with supporters at a private residence in Hillsboro Beach. He will return to FLL at 6:35 p.m. and depart to Washington, D.C. about 7:15 p.m. to be back at the White House by 9:45 p.m.

