90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Vehicles catch fire at junkyard in Opa-locka

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Opa_locka, Miami-Dade County
Sky 10 over scene of junkyard fire in Opa-locka.
Sky 10 over scene of junkyard fire in Opa-locka. (WPLG)

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Numerous vehicles caught fire Friday morning at a junkyard in Opa-locka.

Sky 10 was above the South Florida Auto Recycling junkyard at 13911 NW 22nd Ave. around 10 a.m. as heavy flames and smoke were coming from the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the fire was reported just before 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find between 20 and 30 vehicles engulfed in flames.

It took 19 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units to extinguish the flames.

Authorities said several units remained at the scene after the fire was extinguished to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: