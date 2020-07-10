Vehicles catch fire at junkyard in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Numerous vehicles caught fire Friday morning at a junkyard in Opa-locka.

Sky 10 was above the South Florida Auto Recycling junkyard at 13911 NW 22nd Ave. around 10 a.m. as heavy flames and smoke were coming from the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the fire was reported just before 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find between 20 and 30 vehicles engulfed in flames.

It took 19 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units to extinguish the flames.

Authorities said several units remained at the scene after the fire was extinguished to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.