Man stabbed during fight at gas station in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was stabbed Wednesday morning at a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade and his two attackers were also injured, authorities confirmed.

Miami-Dade police said the stabbing occurred during a fight between three men at a Marathon gas station at 29421 SW 152nd Ave.

According to authorities, two of the men chased the victim to the gas station, where the brawl broke out.

It’s unclear whether the motive was robbery, police said.

Police said the victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, and his two attackers were taken by ambulance to the hospital, as well.

No other details were immediately released.