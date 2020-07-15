Monroe County Sheriff’s Office fires deputy following pair of internal affairs investigations

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation into excessive force has led to the firing of a Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy.

Deputy Jon Riggs was dismissed Monday from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after two separate Internal Affairs investigations were launched following complaints received in December.

Riggs worked in the lower keys, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, one incident that was investigated involved Riggs inappropriately and unnecessarily using a Taser and pepper spray on an individual in Key West.

The other incident involved Riggs becoming out of control, using threats and profanity while interacting with a group of teenagers on Big Pines Key.

“There is no place in law enforcement for short tempers and disproportionate responses. I require my Deputies to treat those they serve professionally and with respect,” Monroe Couty Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Mr. Riggs fell short of that and I have lost confidence in his ability to safely enforce the law. I won’t allow the actions of one individual to tarnish the rest of my Deputies who are the best law enforcement officers anywhere.”