90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

SWAT in Hollywood, 1 man seen being handcuffed

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood, Crime

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A SWAT team remains on the scene in Hollywood in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

Around 4 p.m., police converged on 1223 Washington Street, along with SWAT, where they surrounded the house and then went inside.

Sky 10 over the scene captured a man being taken from the house and placed in handcuffs.

Reports are that the call came in to police as a domestic disturbance and police have been seen going door to door interviewing neighbors.

(We will continue to update this developing story.)

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: