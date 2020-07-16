88ºF

Broward County in need of Election Day workers

Workers will earn up to $325 per day

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

A workers raises his hand for more mail in ballots at the Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Office during the Florida Primary elections at the Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Office Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lauderhill, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections is searching for workers ahead of the Aug. 18 Primary Election and the Nov. 3 General Election.

According to county officials, workers will earn up to $325 per day.

While bilingual workers are greatly needed, all residents are welcome to apply.

Below is a list of requirements for applicants:

· Must be a resident of Broward County

· Must attend a 3-4 hour training session

· Must arrive at 5:30 a.m. on Election Day.

To apply, call the Pollworker Hotline at 954-459-9911 or visit www.browardsoe.org.

