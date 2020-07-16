Broward County in need of Election Day workers

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections is searching for workers ahead of the Aug. 18 Primary Election and the Nov. 3 General Election.

According to county officials, workers will earn up to $325 per day.

While bilingual workers are greatly needed, all residents are welcome to apply.

Below is a list of requirements for applicants:

· Must be a resident of Broward County

· Must attend a 3-4 hour training session

· Must arrive at 5:30 a.m. on Election Day.

To apply, call the Pollworker Hotline at 954-459-9911 or visit www.browardsoe.org.

