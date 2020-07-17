Leon Medical Center evacuated after fire breaks out in bathroom

MIAMI – A Leon Medical Center in the city of Miami was evacuated Friday morning after a fire broke out in a bathroom, Miami Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

According to Capt. Ignatius Carroll, the fire occurred around 8 a.m. at the Leon Medical Center at 2690 W. Flagler St.

Carroll said the fire was small and was quickly extinguished by firefighters, however, there was a significant amount of smoke above the ceiling tiles.

The building was evacuated and crews discovered that flames were present in the attic area.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading throughout the building and the entire fire was extinguished within two hours, Carroll said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

“We want to thank the City of Miami Fire Department for their quick response and we are grateful that no one was injured,” a statement from Leon Medical Centers read. “Patient care has not been interrupted and Leon Medical Centers operations continue as scheduled.”