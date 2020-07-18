COVID testing at Hard Rock Stadium canceled because of storm conditions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – All COVID-19 testing at the Hard Rock Stadium site has been cancelled for today because of inclement weather.
Before completely closing the test site, officials had pushed back the opening time to 10 a.m after an overnight downpour caused flooding at the site, about 6 to 8 inches of standing water. Crews were on scene pumping out the water.
