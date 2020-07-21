Miami-Dade police search for driver who critically injured bicyclist in hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for the driver of a white van that struck a bicyclist last week, critically injuring him.

The hit-and-run crash was reported just before 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday in the 12900 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Police said the van was heading north when it struck the back of the victim’s bike with its passenger side mirror.

Authorities said the victim was thrown from his bike and came to a final rest on the east shoulder of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The driver fled the scene without ever stopping to help the victim or calling 911, authorities said.

The victim was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police said the van that struck the victim is believed to be a white 2009-2019 Chevrolet or GMC cargo van with a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective M. Tapanes at 305-471-2425. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest.