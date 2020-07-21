WATCH LIVE: Miami mayor holds coronavirus news conference outside City Hall

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Tuesday that the city is closing down all of its summer camps, following the county and the city of Miami Beach.

During a news conference outside City Hall, Suarez confirmed that one child had been infected with COVID-19 at Henderson Park, two children had been infected at Coral Gate Park and one counselor had been infected at Shenandoah Park.

In addition to closing city-run summer camps, the mayor said 39 officers will begin focusing solely on mask compliance this week throughout the city.

Over the weekend, police throughout the county began handing out fines to both businesses and individuals who were caught in violation of the new rules.

Officers say a total of 115 civil citations were issued; 67 to individuals and 48 to businesses.

This was the first full weekend of the new civil penalty enforcement tool, which means code enforcers can work alongside police to mandate compliance.

“It makes us a lot more nimble in enforcement because we don’t want to criminalize; what we want is compliance,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said.

Suarez urged those who have tested positive for the virus to call 305-614-1716 so they can be accommodated in a hotel room during a period of isolation.

He said those who are showing symptoms and have been tested, but have not yet received their results are also eligible to be quarantined in the hotels.

According to the mayor, data continues to show that the majority of new COVID-19 cases are in people ages 18 to 34.

He said data shows most are getting infected in the household.

“So folks, we must be extremely careful when we get home,” Suarez said.

The mayor urged people to maintain social distancing inside the home if possible, especially for those who live with someone who is vulnerable.