Officers assigned to monitor Black Lives Matter protesters watch both streets, Instagram

MIAMI – For weeks, Jonathan T. Gartrelle has been a regular Black Lives Matter protester in downtown Miami. He has marched against police brutality in front of a crowd on Interstate 95, and he has stood like a shield in front of racist counter-protesters at Bayfront Park.

The 31-year-old New Yorker who now lives in Miami Beach has been so passionate about the demonstrations that the police officers who are assigned to supervise reported knowing his Instagram account.

On Saturday, officers reported Gartrelle joined a group at the Torch of Friendship, a monument on Biscayne Boulevard. An officer reported first coming into contact with him after a driver struck him while protesting.

A Miami police officer reported later Gartrelle was “removing flags fixed to passing vehicles, damaging them and discarding them.” According to the arrest form, Gartrelle escaped the grip of a police officer, ran, got away, and later admitted to this on Instagram.

When Gartrelle returned to the Torch of Friendship to protest again on Monday, officers arrested him about 4:20 p.m. Gartrelle was on the sidewalk. He wasn’t armed. Officers said he resisted arrest without violence.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina showed Monday that they are also using surveillance cameras to monitor protesters. Officers also reported Real Time Crime Center technology was used to target Gartrelle. Colina unveiled Miami’s RTCC in December. It is equipped with live camera feeds to help distribute real-time information to police officers.

The use of powerful surveillance technology during protests against police brutality and systemic racism has been a concern among civil rights activists with the American Civil Liberties Union. There are also controversies about the involvement of federal agencies such as U.S. Homeland Security.