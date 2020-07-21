Residents in Oakland Park community concerned about reckless, dangerous drivers

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Neighbors in a Broward County community captured video footage of what they call bad behavior in their back yards by reckless drivers.

Motorists are pulling off dangerous stunts, and those residents think it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

Some neighbors in the community south of Oakland Park Boulevard off Northwest 26th Street shared video from over the weekend, clearly showing cars peeling out, screeching their tires and creating plumes of smoke.

Another resident, Kenneth Smith. said the same thing happened just blocks away earlier this summer.

“The guy that was making the donuts lost control and damaged my uncle’s fence,” he said.

That uncle told Local 10 News he never saw who did it, but the skid marks remain.

His fence is now fixed.

Still, some residents worry more than just a fence will become a casualty next time.